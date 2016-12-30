Register
18:47 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Foreign Ministers vote during a UN Security Council.

    China Surprises India as It Defends Pak-Based Militant Chief at UN

    © AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    World
    Get short URL
    0 16521

    Despite promising joint efforts to weed out terrorism from the region, China has backed Pakistan at the UN to prevent Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar being designated a terrorist.

    A German police officer stands next to a merry-go-round in the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 one day after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin killing several people
    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    German Police Admits 'It Can Do Nothing' to Prevent Terrorist Attacks
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has expressed concern over China's block on an Indian request at the UN to designate Pakistan based group Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as terrorist. India blames the JeM for innumerable terrorist attacks on India including the Pathankot air base attack.

    "The inability of the international community to list its leader Masood Azhar is an unfortunate blow to the concerted efforts to effectively counter all forms of terrorism, and confirms prevalence of double standards in the fight against terrorism," read a statement released by Ministry of External Affairs.

    Since April this year, China has blocked India's request to add Azhar to the UN Al Qaeda-Daesh blacklist on a temporary basis. Beijing has wielded its veto which means India could not push forward the proposal further to designate Masood Azhar a terrorist. It may be noted that UNSC has blacklisted Jaish-e-Mohammed but not its leader, Maulana Masood Azhar.

    However, India says that it will continue pursue the naming of Masood Azhar through all other options available under UN rules.

    India and China had held talks on the issue of Masood Azhar several times but failed to reach a consensus while Beijing keeps telling India that there should be no double standards on counter-terrorism, nor should one pursue own political gains in the name of counter-terrorism

     

    Related:

    Divided Cyprus Has Historic Opportunity for Reunification in 2017 - UN Official
    US Embassy Warns About Possible Terrorist Threat in Bangladesh on New Year’s Eve
    EXCLUSIVE: Sputnik Reports From Terrorist Chemical Factory in Aleppo (VIDEO)
    Non-Signatories to Syria Truce Reclassified as Terrorist Groups - Shoigu
    Tags:
    United Nations, Masood Azhar, Pakistan, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok