MOSCOW (Sputnik)A group of Russian experts will arrive in Egypt on Tuesday to inspect the second terminal of the Cairo airport, the Russian Transport Ministry said.

"An invitation of the Egyptian side arrived late last week via diplomatic channels. On December 27, a group of Russian specialists will arrive in Cairo to check Terminal 2. On December 30, the experts will return to Russia. A report will be formed based on results of the inspection on aviation security obligations met by the Egyptian side," the ministry’s press service told RIA Novosti.