Russia-Turkey-Iran Agreements on Syria Attract Other Potential Signatories

Putin, Erdogan Agree Aleppo Liberation Lays Ground For Syria Peace Process

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Various countries have shown interest in joining the agreements on Syria reached in the Russia-Turkey-Iran format, a diplomatic source said.

"The joint statement says that the three countries agree, but who wants to, may also join… in particular, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar," the source told RIA Novosti.

The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey discussed in Moscow on December 20 the situation in Syria, including Aleppo. Given the involvement of all three countries' military officials in the events in Syria, the defense ministers joined the negotiations.

After the talks, the ministers said it was important to expand the ceasefire regime in Syria and voiced readiness to become the guarantors of an agreement between Damascus and the opposition that was being drafted. Besides, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed a joint statement to revive the political process to end the conflict in Syria. The document reaffirms respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

