Russia, Kazakhstan to Sign Baikonur Cosmodrome Cooperation Deal in St.Petersburg

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia and Kazakhstan plan to sign a cooperation agreement regulating cooperation on the use of Baikonur Cosmodrome during Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to St. Petesburg on Monday, the Kremlin said.

"There will be bilateral Russian-Kazakh talks, which we expect will conclude with the signing of two very important documents on Baikonur. These are documents that regulate cooperation on Baikonur," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He noted that Moscow and Astana have been able to find a "right formula of understanding" on the issue. Nazarbayev is expected in St. Petersburg on December 26 alongside other Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member-states' leaders for a joint CSTO Collective Security Council session with the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The Baikonur Cosmodrome is an international facility in Kazakhstan for operating Russian and multinational space programs. Russia has leased the Baikonur space center until 2050.

