Several Thousand of Wahhabis Present in BiH - Rep. Srpska's Interior Minister

The minister had an interview with the N1 television channel to discuss security situation in the wake of attacks in Berlin and Ankara. According to him, the analysis of the situation shows an increase in the number of terrorists.
"In BiH, there are several thousand of supporters of the Wahhabi and Salafi movements that were the source of the terrorist attacks in BiH and Europe. This, however, does not mean that all who practice Wahhabism are terrorists," Lukac said.
He said that in the wake of conflict in Syria and emergence of Daesh, which is outlawed in many countries including Russia, up to 350 people left BiH to join terrorists in the Middle East.
The minister added that some 50 BiH nationals have been killed in the conflict zones, and some 50, who returned home, are currently under investigation over terrorism links.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Bosnia is just an old region in former Serbia and Croatia created by local muslims with US support.
Glamoureus
This is how US works, misuses religions against each other, in this case, since the Turkish invation over 300 years ago.
and the genocide 1990's done by this bosnaks in north Srbski Republica is all quit about cause they where already then beasticalics. All you have to do is look into rivers to find skelets of both serbs and croats