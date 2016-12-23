Register
    Documents leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden reveal that the NSA has technology to convert recorded conversations to text that can be searched for terms like detonator, Baghdad, or Musharaf.

    Snowden Tweet About the Holidays is Mocked on Social Media

    © REUTERS/ Glenn Greenwald/Laura Poitras/Courtesy of the Guardian
    Whistleblower Edward Snowden tweeted a heartwarming, if somewhat odd, holiday message on Thursday, featuring an image of him and girlfriend Lindsay Mills on a couch wearing red and blue Santa Claus hats, sharing a laugh over a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken. The caption reads, "In times of hate, love is a revolution. Happy Holidays, Internet."

    On Mills’ Instagram page, she explains that the couple have adopted the Japanese tradition of eating fried chicken on Christmas, and that it brings out their "silly side." She added, "The little connections that bring us all together are what make this time of year so magical."

    ​Despite the sentiment, Twitter wasted no time mocking the former CIA employee as some wondered if he had become a spokesman for the restaurant and others wishing they were in Mills’ place.

    ​The charming photo was posted shortly before a House Intelligence Committee report became public slamming Snowden, alleging that he is in contact with Russian intelligence and accusing him of "intentional lying."

    Committee chair Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) said in a statement, "In light of his long list of exaggerations and outright fabrications detailed in this report, no one should take him at his word. I look forward to his eventual return to the United States, where he will face justice for his damaging crimes."

      jas
      The message doesn't sound right because it is quite possibly code to his handlers.

      He's done it before. sputniknews.com/science/201608031043913532-snowden-tweet-its-time Actually, almost every public comment has the pattern of some other meaning.
    • Reply
      jas
      Has he learned any Russian yet? It doesn't match to profile of who he pretends to be by not being willing or able to immerse himself in a new language or culture. In the midst of one of the most comprehensive cultures on earth and he's still chomping on KFC bucket meals?
