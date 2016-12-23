Snowden Tweet About the Holidays is Mocked on Social Media

On Mills’ Instagram page, she explains that the couple have adopted the Japanese tradition of eating fried chicken on Christmas, and that it brings out their "silly side." She added, "The little connections that bring us all together are what make this time of year so magical."

​Despite the sentiment, Twitter wasted no time mocking the former CIA employee as some wondered if he had become a spokesman for the restaurant and others wishing they were in Mills’ place.

​The charming photo was posted shortly before a House Intelligence Committee report became public slamming Snowden, alleging that he is in contact with Russian intelligence and accusing him of "intentional lying."

Committee chair Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) said in a statement, "In light of his long list of exaggerations and outright fabrications detailed in this report, no one should take him at his word. I look forward to his eventual return to the United States, where he will face justice for his damaging crimes."