France Should Be Flexible With Russia, Current Dialogue Not Enough - Ex-PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — France should be flexible while keeping a dialogue with Moscow and actively cooperate with the Russian partners, in particular, to overcome the Syrian crisis, former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin said Thursday.

"The authorities say that it is necessary to maintain dialogue with Russia, showing firmness at the same time. However, dialogue is not enough, while firmness alone is unproductive. Diplomacy is movement. It is necessary to take the initiative, to propose to discuss the issues of interest to the Russians, though our diplomacy is hostage to moral principles, which are, of course, important, but prevent us from moving forward," de Villepin told BFMTV channel.

He stressed that Russia was interested in global security, and was doing a lot in this sphere.

Speaking about the Syrian crisis, de Villepin pointed out that Russia was closely cooperating with Ankara and Tehran to address the problem, while European involvement was decreasing.

He also highlighted that there was no military solution to the conflict, and it was necessary to join efforts with other states, in particular Russia, to ensure a better future for Syrian people.