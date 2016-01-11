Russia Considering Serbia’s Request to Buy Defensive Weapons

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — Russia is closely studying a request for defensive weapons filed by Serbia in the face of increased risks to the Balkan state’s national security, the Russian deputy prime minister said Monday.
He said that high-precision weapons in question were "not offensive ones but those capable of removing any risks of an attack on Serbia."
Rogozin was in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Monday where he met with Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic. He presented the head of the Serbian government with a mock-up of a Russia-made S-300 air defense system.
