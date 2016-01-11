Register
16:28 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A US flag flies in this April 24 2007 file photo at Camp V inside Camp Delta at the US Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

    UN, OSCE Call on US to Shut Down Guantanamo Detention Center - Open Letter

    © AFP 2018/ Files / Paul J. RICHARDS
    World
    Get short URL
    0 54

    The international human rights experts marked the 14th anniversary of the opening of the Guantanamo Bay detention facility on Monday with an open letter calling to close the center.

    Guard tower at dawn at Camp Delta the military prison at Naval Base Guantanamo Bay Cuba
    © East News/ Tech. Sgt. Michael R. Holzworth
    Pentagon Officials Thwart White House Efforts to Close Guantanamo
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) United Nations and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) officials marked the 14th anniversary of the opening of the Guantanamo Bay detention facility on Monday with an open letter calling to close the center.

    "…we call on the US Government: to promptly close down the Guantánamo Bay detention facility; to end the prolonged arbitrary detention of all persons held at Guantánamo Bay by promptly releasing them to their home country or to a third country should they be at risk of persecution, or by transferring them to regular detention centers on the United States mainland…" the letter reads.

    The international human rights experts stressed in the letter that the United States must end the impunity that extends to violations of human rights and international humanitarian law committed as part of the so-called "war on terror."

    It was noted in the joint letter that some 100 detainees remained in the detention facility despite an executive order issued by US President Barack Obama in January 2009 to release or transfer detainees and shut down the prison, following increasing human rights groups’ criticism over grave human rights violations in the jail.

    The US government set up the Guantanamo prison in 2002 to detain extremely dangerous offenders.

    Related:

    Probe Reveals Pentagon Deliberately Blocking Attempts to Shutter Guantanamo
    Another Christmas in Guantanamo: Lawyers See Failures to Close US Prison
    Nothing to See: Media Access to Guantanamo Bay Tightened
    Tony Blair and UK Intel Officials Knew of Guantanamo Torture - Shaker Aamer
    Tags:
    Guantanamo Bay detention center, United Nations, OSCE, Guantanamo prison
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok