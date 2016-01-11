Register
16:24 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An investor looks at screens showing stock market movements at a securities company in Beijing on January 8, 2016

    Living in Interesting Times: China's Stock Market Chaos Signals Global Risk

    © AFP 2018/ WANG ZHAO
    World
    Get short URL
    4205

    A recent stock market collapse in China was largely caused by the weakening yuan, according to the Eurasian Development Bank's chief economist Yaroslavl Lisovolik, who also warned that the global economy could suffer if the Celestial Kingdom falters.

    A general view shows the skyline of a central business district in Beijing
    © AFP 2018/ WANG ZHAO
    China’s Stock Market Crash Indicates Difficulties in Reforms – Moody’s
    Yaroslav Lisovolik, the chief economist of the Eurasian Development Bank believes that the weakening yuan added greatly to a recent stock market crash in China, the Russian news website RBK reported.

    He also warned that the Chinese economy had accumulated a whole array of problems that will cause concern among investors throughout the year and even endanger the world economy.

    "The beginning of this year indicates that the deterioration in the dynamics of economic growth in China is becoming one of the key risks to the global economy," Lisovolik pointed out.

    He was echoed by experts from the independent economic research consultancy Gavekal Dragonomics, who at the same time remained optimistic about the future of China's stock market.

    "The depreciation of the yuan caused fears of a major devaluation that China may stage in order to spend to support economic growth. The fears were exacerbated by the fall of the Chinese market, but we do not believe in the feasibility of these fears," they said.

    Gazprombank's chief economic forecasting expert Yegor Susin, for his part, claimed that the Chinese stock market turmoil was triggered by the country's economic slowdown and the current ban on share sales by major shareholders in China.

    An investor checks stock market prices at a securities firm in Fuyang, in eastern China's Anhui province
    © AFP 2018/ STR
    China to Stop Stock Market Circuit Breaker From Friday
    Earlier, Moody's Investors Service said in a press release that the latest stock market collapse in China is an indication of difficulties that Beijing is facing in implementing economic reforms.

    Last Thursday's seven percent fall at the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges triggered the new Chinese stock market circuit-breaker mechanism for the second time this year, prompting shockwaves around the world. China's trade suspension was followed by a one percent stock market slide on Wall Street;  European stock markets slumped by two percent late Thursday afternoon.

    Related:

    Another Bubble? China’s Corporate Bonds Market Surges on Shadow Investment
    China Eases Market Regulations as Confidence Builds
    Europe Split Over Plans to Support China's Market Economy Status
    China's Central Bank Stimulates Debt Market, Nation Posts Mediocre Growth
    Tags:
    growth, investors, economy, stock market, yuan, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok