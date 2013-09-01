Former South African President Mandela Leaves Hospital

South Africa’s former President Nelson Mandela has been discharged from hospital in the capital, Pretoria, and will continue his recovery at home in Johannesburg, South Africa's presidency said Sunday.

MOSCOW, September 1 (RIA Novosti) – South Africa’s former President Nelson Mandela has been discharged from hospital in the capital, Pretoria, and will continue his recovery at home in Johannesburg, South Africa's presidency said Sunday.

The presidency said in a statement that Mandela’s condition “remains critical and is at times unstable.” The country's first black president will receive intensive care at home by the same hospital team.

The 95-year-old Nobel Prize winner was hospitalized on June 8 with a reported recurring lung infection. He underwent renal dialysis as he is suffering from kidney failure.

Mandela’s prolonged stay in hospital has caused concern both in South Africa and around the world. The South African president's office has provided regular updates on his health.