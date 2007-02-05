One Russian killed, at least 19 injured in Italian bus crash - 1

One woman was killed and at least 19 people injured in the crash of a bus carrying Russian tourists in Italy, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday. Mikhail Kamynin said the accident happened Monday morning near the northern Italian town of Ferrara, 50 kilometers (30 miles) northeast of Bologna.

MOSCOW, February 5 (RIA Novosti) - One woman was killed and at least 19 people injured in the crash of a bus carrying Russian tourists in Italy, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday.

Mikhail Kamynin said the accident happened Monday morning near the northern Italian town of Ferrara, 50 kilometers (30 miles) northeast of Bologna.

A Russian diplomat in Italia said heavy fog led to a collision with a truck.

"A Russian woman, Lyudmila Porvatova, born in 1975, was killed, and 19 others sustained injuries," Kamynin said, adding that four tourists were in grave condition.

There were 54 Russian tourists in the bus, and many were slightly injured.

Hospitals in Bologna and Ferrara are treating the tourists, who doctors said are out of danger.