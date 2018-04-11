Twitter Ablaze Over BBC Journalist Falling Into Pool During Interview (VIDEO)

As a true professional, he continued his work just as if nothing had happened, but misfortunes never come singly.

BBC presenter Mike Bushell fell into a water pool while filming an interview with British swimmers who are taking part in the Commonwealth Games in Australia, the media outlet reported.

The incident occurred when the journalist tried to approach each of the athletes sitting on the edge of the pool, stumbled on a step and fell into water along with his microphone, making all of them laugh nearly to death.

Despite the incident, Bushell continued his interview, but after a few moments it turned out that his microphone was damaged and there was no connection.

"Mike is carrying on talking but we can't hear him, because a moment ago Mike fell in the water, his pack went in, and he doesn't know we can't hear him now," another BBC presenter Charlie Stayt, who was sitting in the BBC studio and talking to Mike, said laughing.

The incident has amused social media users as well.

I still can't stop laughing 😂 made me spill my morning coffee but so worth it! 😂😂😂 — Sofia Edwards (@thesofiedwards) 11 апреля 2018 г.

What a good sport he is and professional 👏👏👏 — Caroline Peaty (@cazliz123) 11 апреля 2018 г.

2020 1 meter diving gold for Mike Bushell? — Del Muller (@RoyalKomodo) 11 апреля 2018 г.