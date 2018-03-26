Russia's Soyuz Rocket Stage Burns up Over Europe in Uncontrolled Reentry (VIDEO)

A video of the rocket stage re-entering the atmosphere and gleaming in the night sky recently appeared on Youtube.

Russian Soyuz rocket stage's uncontrolled destruction in the atmosphere was observed over the Mediterranean region early Sunday morning.

The re-entry could be seen in the French Riviera, Tuscany and Southern Italy at 04:30 Moscow time.

Some eyewitnesses reportedly confessed that they mistakenly took the rocket for the Chinese station Tiangong-1, which is expected to fall to Earth in early April 2018.

A previous report from the China National Space Administration in 2016 revealed that the Tiangong-1 would be unable to perform a controlled reentry.

The Soyuz-FG carrier rocket that delivered a three-man crew to the International Space Station earlier this week was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome on March 21, 2018.