Talented Mediator: Fat Cat Who Stopped Fight Between 'Fellows' Caught on Camera

A pet that has demonstrated amazing "peacekeeping skills" managed to prevent the scuffle right on time and in quite an unusual way.

A video showing a fat cat's outstanding ability to resolve conflict recently appeared on YouTube and went viral.

Two cats were staring and aggressively hissing at each other preparing for a fight, but at the moment when a scuffle began, a third pet appeared on the scene and switched the attention to itself.

Instead of getting involved in the conflict, the cat suddenly fell to his side next to his 'fellows' and remained lying on the floor, leaving them completely motionless.

The two immediately forgot about their disagreement and drifted apart as if nothing had happened.