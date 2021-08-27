Baby Monkey Struggling to Put on a Face Mask

A young monkey was captured on camera, trying to put on a face mask that it found lying on a road in an undisclosed location.
The 27-second video clip was shared by retired American basketball player Rex Chapman on Twitter, following which, it went viral with over a million likes.
The monkey can be seen picking up the black mask and trying to adjust it across his face. Mistakenly, he covers his eyes with the mask on his first attempt. Then he tries to walk away but realises he cannot see and stops.
Seconds later, the monkey tries putting on the mask, bigger than its face, again -- but the video ends showing the monkey dazed and confused.
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 24, 2021
