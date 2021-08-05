And the Oscar Goes To...The Golden Retriever Who Played Dead

The video prompted active debates in the comments section, with some viewers expressing their anger over the idea of staging the dog's injury while others calmly offered theories as to what had given the liquid such a realistic blood-like colour.
"Some of y’all have really never seen blood before? That’s nail Polish," a person wrote.
"Really? I thought it was dragon fruit," another man reacted, with his suggestion echoed by a person who sounded a bit more reasonable: "It's dragon fruit many saw the tik tok stating it's dragon fruit, plus nail polish sticks and dries too fast to make a dripping look."
And what do you think about the idea of playing these kinds of jokes with a pet?
