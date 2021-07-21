Register
21 July 2021
    Wake Me Up Tomorrow: Sleepy Shiba Inu Hilariously Burrows Its Nose Into Floor Chair

    Mornings can be really tough, even for such energetic dogs as a shiba inu and – not even the prospect of a walk, or outdoor games, or food are able to disturb their slumber.

    A hilariously drowsy shiba inu has been caught on camera hiding its nose inside a hole in a floor chair, refusing to respond to its owner, even when they repeatedly patted the doggo on the head.

    After a few moments, the sleepy and seemingly irritated canine showed its snout, but it was apparent that it should be left alone and allowed to continue its sweet nap.

     

