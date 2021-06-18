Labrador Retriever Has Really Bad Nightmare

This poor canine is definitely having a bad dream. What is it dreaming about? Judging from how the doggo growls, it might be flashbacks from 2020, a year which was full of despair, separations and grief.
View this post on Instagram
We're told to let sleeping dogs lie – even if they're having a nightmare. However, you can always try to help by making his or her sleeping environment more relaxed.
This poor canine is definitely having a bad dream. What is it dreaming about? Judging from how the doggo growls, it might be flashbacks from 2020, a year which was full of despair, separations and grief.
View this post on Instagram
Golden retrievers are usually very friendly and kind-hearted to everyone, even to traditionally 'rival' species.
Sometimes cat fights are a crazy frenzy of hissing, sharp claws, and tuffs of fur.....but this battle is a serious damp squib.
Watch a video of the adorable little chicks waiting for a daily portion of happiness. What could be better than starting your day with a hug?
If you're feeling lonely or just in need of a good and reliable companion, dogs have always been there to help. And golden retrievers might probably be better than any other dog breed as they are known for their cheerful character.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)