Spicy Ring: Golden Retriever Cools Backside With Fan. Ingenious!

Ever eaten something that was a little too spicy and paid for it a few hours (or minutes) later? There are a few things you can do to remedy the situation: put some toilet paper in the fridge, for example, or if it's really painful, how about throwing some ice cubes down your underpants? Or, take a leaf out of this dog's book and air your nether regions in front of a fan. Now that's fresh thinking.
Any ideas what this canine may have eaten? A hot dog with extra spicy sauce and extra jalapeno peppers, perhaps....
