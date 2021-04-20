Register
04:39 GMT20 April 2021
    Best thing I've seen today

    Night at the Opera: Adorable Golden Retriever Enjoys 'Singalong' With Luciano Pavarotti

    Videoclub
    Dogs are smart and strong, and sometimes can be extremely talented, showing off unusual skills and abilities. Of course, given their paws, it's unlikely any of them will prove to be a dab hand at the guitar or the piccolo. But their extremely sensitive ears means they have a good sense of rhythm helping them to sing along with human stars.

    Just like any other dog, this golden retriever loves to howl. And when the doggy hears great Luciano Pavarotti singing, it simply can't remain calm, so it runs to the TV and starts joining in with the Italian tenor. Keep singing, doggy, and maybe one day you will get a starring slot on the stage of La Fenice yourself!

    Votre message a été envoyé!
