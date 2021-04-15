Meet the Future Winner: Golden Retriever Puppy Being Examined Before Dog Show

We've got used to seeing golden retrievers running and having fun or cuddling with their owners but this video shows the life of these marvellous dogs from a different angle.
A little golden retriever puppy is standing on the table while a man is holding its tail to demonstrate the dog's stance. To make this cutie stand straight, the man has something tasty in his hand so that the whole process runs smoothly.
This puppy's stance is truly gorgeous and it has all chances to win any dog show, do you agree?
