Am I Really Hungry? Little Hedgehog Falls Asleep Near Bowl of Food

A video was shared on Twitter earlier this week, showing a white-and-black hedgehog lying on the table close to a plate with some food on it. At first, the the little rascal stars moving towards the food but then yawns and closes its eyes for a good sleep.
A person who shared the video wrote that she had been watching it for forty minutes on repeat and called on everyone to see this sleepy hedgehog.
"This is a video blessed by angels," she said.
я смотрела это видео с ежом ровно сорок минут и вы посмотрите— веточка калейдоскопа (@VetaJaneva) April 3, 2021
он тянется к еде... зевает... и забивает, заваливаясь на бочок....
видео, благословлённое ангелами pic.twitter.com/tfaLaEYGWI
