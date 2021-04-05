Curiosity or Aggression? Four Killer Whales Attack a Boat and Break Its Rudder

A video emerged online earlier this month, showing a pod of killer whales attacking a sailboat in the waters of the Gibraltar Strait.
The footage captured the moment when four predators attacked the vessel Serena IV, leaving it without a working rudder, off the coast of Cape Spartel last Saturday evening.
Captain Antonio Busse managed to fight off the pod of orcas with a pole, while other crew members threw items into the water to get the predators to leave.
Despite a partially broken rudder, the boat successfully anchored in the Spanish port of Tarifa.
