Watch the Sakhalin Shore Covered With Pacific Herring as Spawning Season Begins

The head of Sakhalin's Environmental Watch, Dmitry Lisitsin, shared a video on Saturday, showing a beach on Russia's Sakhalin island covered with hundreds of spawning herring.
Lisitsin explained that the fish approached the shore during the herring's spawning season. He said this is a common thing - when a huge amount of fish head in the same direction during spawning.
According to him, the fact that such a great number of fish were visible onshore at the beginning of the spawning season is a sign of a recovery in the stocks of this previously undermined population.
