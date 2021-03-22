Bath Time: Golden Retriever Puppy Washes Its Siblings

A video shared on Twitter earlier this week shows three tiny golden retriever puppies (it seems that they only just opened their eyes for the first time) lying on a soft blanket.
It looks as if they're about to fall asleep when one of these cuties starts licking its sibling's neck and cheek. The third puppy then moves closer to get some loving as well.
"They’re cleaning each other before they’re able to walk properly. We’re born with love, hombre," one viewer wrote. We can all take something away from this message, hombres.
Puppy bath ♥️— My Dog Is Cutest (@mydogiscutest) March 20, 2021
🎥: arrowwoodretrievers (IG)#mydogiscutest pic.twitter.com/2puOOBvwJy
