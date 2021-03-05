Intruder? Golden Retrievers to the Rescue!

Meet Tucker and Gator, two golden retrievers, who were recently fooled by...a snowman.
Like true guard dogs, these beautiful creatures looked deeply worried about an unusual figure in their yard and did their best to determine if the "statue" posed any danger.
The video has been viewed more than 490,000 times, with people mostly expressing their joy over this funny episode.
"Hahaha this is amazing! Get him boys!", one viewer wrote, while another said: "I think they want to eat his nose".
