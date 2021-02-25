Surprise! Dog's Rest Interrupted by Man's Fall on Inflatable Mattress

A video recently shared on Instagram shows a brown mastiff resting on a huge inflatable mattress when suddenly a man falls on it, apparently giving the dog a bit of a shock.
It might just be an example of Newton's Third Law - every action has an equal and opposite reaction - but the dog clearly wasn't expecting that as the man's jump creates such a force the mastiff was literally sent flying. However, full marks to the dog for landing on its feet and seconds later, it rushed to the man to sort things out.
Let's hope the two had fun after the incident.
