Adorable Golden Retriever Puppy Can't Stop Falling Over

In this video, a little golden retriever puppy once again proves that even while falling down, puppies manage to stay cute and adorable.
This beautiful pup is shown losing his balance, but he is winning hearts on Instagram.
Love takes many forms, and sometimes it can look a little full on, especially when someone jumps onto your back from behind to give you a huge hug. Just ask this husky.
Corgis are short dogs; their body is rather long and their ears are large. Perhaps this breed has become especially popular due to the fact that Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain adores it.
Golden retrievers are among the most playful dogs, and can keep their cool, even when their owner is being a downright pest!
The Golden Retriever is a friendly dog who loves children and gets along well with older people. While commonly considered a family friend, the dogs were originally bred to retrieve waterfowl that had been shot by hunters in the UK in the 19th century.
