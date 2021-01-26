Register
26 January 2021
    Bobcat VS squirrel

    Get Over Here! Swift Bobcat Tries to Catch Cute Squirrel Hopping on Tree

    Sometimes animals can be really friendly with each other - but in the wild, generally life is pretty harsh. Even if it looks as though it's fun, it might be a matter of life or death for both prey and predator. Adrenalin pumps up, and in what appears to be a game of tag a cunning cat is trying to get a slick rodent, and nobody knows who will win.

    These two animals look like good friends having a laugh, trying to catch each other. But for the squirrel this chase is no joke - if a bobcat catches the little guy, their game will soon turn gruesome. Luckily for the rodent, the predator seems to be more playful, than hungry, but the stakes are still very high.

