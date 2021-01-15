Cute Golden Retriever Puppy Happy to Nap Anywhere

An adorably drowsy golden retriever pup has been filmed catching Zs on a shelf under a coffee table – judging by his sleeping position, it looks like he's had a long day.
Golden retriever puppies are known for their playful character, but all that running around takes it toll – just look at this little guy, he's so tired he doesn't care where – or how – he sleeps.
Unlikely animal friendship videos usually draw millions of views on social media, probably because people never tire of seeing such cuteness.
Moluccan cockatoos are considered to be among the smartest birds on the planet – and good impersonators to boot – making them brilliant pets.
Just like kids, doggos also need toys to play with. They express the same delight just like toddlers do when they get something new to have fun with.
The best part about social networking platforms such as Instagram and Twitter has to be the cute animal videos people share each day to melt the hearts of viewers the world over. Nothing is better than watching animals living life to the full, having fun and graciously interacting with us humans once in a while.
