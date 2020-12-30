'Surprise Inspection': Bear Cubs Pay Police Station a Visit

In an amusing turn of events, three bear cubs entered a police station in Kanker - an area in the southern region of India’s Chhattisgarh state. They came during the night and conducted an impromptu inspection of the station.
The video was shared by Indian Police Service officer Dipanshu Kabra, who said it looked as if they had arrived for a late night “surprise inspection”.
In the 20-second video clip, one bear can be seen sauntering into the police station, followed by two more who are walking close to each other.
#Kanker में देर रात थाना परिसर में औचक निरीक्षण. 😅😅— Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) December 28, 2020
थाना परिसर में घुस आये 3 भालू. ड्यूटी पर तैनात जवानों की बहादुरी व धैर्य को सलाम जो इन परिस्थितियों का सामना करते हुए भी, स्वयं से पहले जनसेवा में तैनात हैं.
सावधानी भी बरतें, सुरक्षा उपायों का पूरा ध्यान रखें.@KankerPolice pic.twitter.com/QFGhLqQBFE
