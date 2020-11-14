Who's This? Trio of Shiba Inu Dogs Mesmerised by a Crow

A video recently uploaded on Twitter shows a trio of beautiful Shiba Inu dogs standing still on the road, staring at a crow which sits on a pillar.
It's likely that the dogs had just been enjoying a walk in a scenic area when their attention was suddenly arrested by the sight of that mysterious black bird.
The dogs' owner decided to film how his four-legged friends were getting acquainted with the crow. Isn't the scene mesmerising, though?
