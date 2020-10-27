Who Won? Parrots Compete in a Game of Volleyball With Kids as Spectators

A cute bird video showing parrots teaming up for a volleyball match has been going viral on Twitter, attracting more than three million views since being posted online just a few days ago.
birds playing volleyball pic.twitter.com/RqZReztsJk— Cute Animal Vines (@CuteAnimaIVines) October 23, 2020
The video shows a team of three green parrots competing with their yellow cousins around a miniature net. As spectators, a few children can be seen having a really fun time watching and at times will even lend the parrots a hand in picking up the ball. As for the parrots... well, one could always say this sporting display is another feather in their caps.
