'I'm Lovin it': Cute Baby Rhino Gives a Tails Up During Its Cleaning Session

A small clip of a baby rhino enjoying its cleaning session is making the rounds on social media.
The video, posted by Indian Forest Service(IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, shows a baby rhino enjoying a tickling sensation while being brushed. The rhino makes several poses to let the long brush clean it thoroughly. It is also seen giving a tails up while being cleaned.
Cute rhino baby gives a tails up👍— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 10, 2020
Do you know that rhino's skin can be up to 2 inches thick.
In comparison, our skin thickness varies from 0.5mm thick on the eyelids to 4 mm thick on the heels of the feet.
Still some humans are thick skinned😂 pic.twitter.com/0WEkYrqmQV
