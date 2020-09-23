Aussie Man Finds Pair of Warring Snakes in Backyard

Shockingly, this isn’t exactly a first for the Aussie homeowner, who told video licensor Storyful that the two pythons actually live in a mango tree in his backyard and have been at each other “for a couple of weeks.”
“It’s happened multiple times,” Benedetti said. “They usually fall out of the tree onto my shed and work their way to the ground.”
“After they fight, one usually heads straight back up the tree, whilst the other waits until the first snake is far enough up the tree, [then] the losing snake is able to climb the tree again without being hassled.”
Persistence is key, it seems. It’s anyone’s guess which slithery warrior will win the next round.
