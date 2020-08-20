Precious Lambs Adore Breakfast Time With ‘Dad’

Footage shared on YouTube by ViralHog captures a man residing in Palmeira das Missões, Rio Grande do Sul, Brasil, walking outside to greet his animals for the first meal of the day. After sitting down with two milk-filled baby bottles in hand and calling out to the young lambs, the two are seen sprinting over eagerly with absolute joy.
"I filmed my father with the lambs, because he was giving milk to the lambs using bottles. The end result was a beautiful, inspiring and charming video,” the caring man’s daughter told the video licensor.
Such a heartwarming sight!
