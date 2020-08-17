Fox and the Hound: Two Unlikely Friends Frolic in Open Field

Footage shared on YouTube by ViralHog captures a female baby fox and a massive, long-haired Newfoundland named Hank playing in an open field in Stony Plain, Canada. The sweet fox is seen playing with the dog’s tail in an effort to get him to play along, with both animals visibly enjoying each other’s company.
Hank's owner said to the video licensor in a statement that the playdates began happening more frequently after the pair met in June when the fox was "approximately a couple of months old."
"Every day we let Hank outside she will show up,” the statement reads. “They play it is so cute. She will even come scratch on the door for him to come out and play.”
