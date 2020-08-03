We See, We Run, We Jump: Golden Retrievers Master Their Dock Diving Skills

A video has been shared on Instagram recently showing three golden retrievers running towards a swimming pool and diving into it from the dock with a great splash.
On emerging from the water, this golden trio grips on the tennis balls their owner had probably thrown into the pool to make them practise their dock jumping skills.
Running, jumping and swimming in pleasantly cool water on a hot sunny day - what could be better?
Throwback to our first time dock diving at @pawstoswim Today we’ll all be competing at @walnuthillk9sport Wish us luck! . . . #dockdiving #dockdivingdogs #northamericandivingdogs #wetdog #retrieversgram #goldensofinstagram #goldenstagram #goldensdaily #dailybarker #thedodo #icanteven #tgpfeature #gloriousgoldens #cutestgoldens #retrieverpuppies #yellowdog #dogsbeingbasic #retrieversgram #dogsofinsta #doglovers
