Mission 'Impawssible': What It Takes to Wash a Shiba Inu

This video shows a cute Shiba Inu puppy as it is being placed in an empty bathtub probably to have its legs cleaned.
The puppy looks a bit scared, maybe it is her first time in this bathroom. Being held by the owner, the dog moves her legs in the air as if trying to escape.
The theme from 'Mission Impossible' in the background adds to the mood, reminding every pet owner that keeping your dog tidy is not as easy as it might seem.
