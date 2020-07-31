Is This My New Toy? Golden Retriever Puppy Discovers Dishwasher

This video shows a golden retriever puppy getting acquainted with a dishwasher: as it happens quite often, home appliances turn out to be much more interesting for our furry companions than the toys we buy for them in a pet store.
This puppy looks curious about this mysterious box, which its hooman opens and closes a few times a day.
What makes this video especially silly is US President Donald Trump's voice in the background, criticising new types of dishwashers.
When you've never done the dishes pic.twitter.com/A4A9mN8pke— Napa the Golden (@napathegolden) July 17, 2020
