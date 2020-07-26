Wait for it: Sheep Lazily Headbutts Cow Leaving Pasture

There are three things you can watch forever: fire, water, and a sheep headbutting stuff. This creature, however, is somewhat lazy about doing its favourite activity.
While facing a cow leaving a pasture, the sheep moves backwards to have a nice charge but right before headbutting the cow with its full force, it stops and gives the bovine kind of a friendly a soft poke.
