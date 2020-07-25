https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/19/1079980484_0:405:2000:1530_1200x675_80_0_0_7ff8b4d18d98b44a167950b1ecf9a19d.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/videoclub/202007251079976684-labrador-retriever-pup-helps-fetching-parcel/
We love our pets and do everything to provide for them, but what if we need some help ourselves? Well, it looks like some animals are always ready to come to the rescue - because they love us as much as we adore them.
A dog carrying a morning newspaper to its owner was once a well-known ritual. Nowadays, with the press moving onto the Internet, our four-pawed friends still haven't lost their habits...now carrying parcels delivered from various online shops.
This golden retriever pup looks purposeful as it carries a parcel in its mouth and jumps with it right on the couch.
All comments
Show new comments (0)