Gargantuan Predatory Bird Carries Shark Over Beachgoers

Footage shared on Twitter by Tracking Sharks captures a massive bird flying over the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The colossal avian is seen grasping what appears to be a shark within its claws as it ascends higher and higher into the sky above beachgoers.
Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark? #myrtlebeach 📽 Kelly Burbage pic.twitter.com/gc59xihiM7— Tracking Sharks (@trackingsharks) June 30, 2020
The grandiose scale of the predatory bird is apparent from its huge wingspan.
It looks like it could be an eagle, though some Twitter users commented that it looks like an osprey. Whatever kind of bird it is, it caught a big meal.
All comments
Show new comments (0)