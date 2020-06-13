Adorable Cat Wants to Play With Dog

In reality, there are many examples of touching friendships and mutual care between these two "sworn enemies." Sometimes a cat and a dog can not only get along well, but also even love each other.
Everyone knows the mutual dislike of cats and dogs. And "like a cat with a dog" has long been a well-known saying. But even if you want to get a cat and a dog at the same time, a war between the two is by no means certain.
In reality, there are many examples of touching friendships and mutual care between these two "sworn enemies." Sometimes a cat and a dog can not only get along well, but also even love each other.
By clicking the "Post" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your Facebook account data to enable you to comment to the news on our website using this account. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy.
You can withdraw your consent by deleting all your posted comments.
Who can ever refuse to workout in company with a golden retriever? Even if you are not a fitness junkie, having such an adorable puppy on your back will probably leave you satisfied with your workout results.
We all have pals whom we love. So do members of the animal kingdom, as a trio of farm animals recently demonstrated.
Baby elephants are among the biggest babies in the world, weighing in at over 100 kg (220 pounds) and averaging a metre in height when they're born. But that doesn't mean they don't love to frolic and play, especially when a big tub of water and a hose are involved.
It is always fascinating to see how a child greets a new member of the family when a baby brother or sister comes home for the first time ever. And for our pets, it may be a really emotional moment as well, as they can't understand what is going on and how they should help out.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)