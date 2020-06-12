Cows Love Golden Retriever Friend

Footage shared on Instagram captures Reuben, an adorable golden retriever living on a farm in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, on a play date of sorts with some unexpected neighbors. The pup is seen leaning up against the gate surrounding the two cows in order to receive some sweet kisses from the bovine duo.
The smile on his face is priceless as one of the cows gives him some enthusiastic and loving smooches, with the other also attempting to reach the happy doggo.
“I love cows and cows love me,” Reuben “wrote” in the post.
