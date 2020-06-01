A Little Step for a Big Cat: Chubby Feline Walks Among Sleeping Doggos

This cat might be chunky, but it doesn't matter - the big guy is showing some extreme ninja skills, moving like a silent death among the sleeping doggos. This is done so they won't wake up and start a hullabaloo with barking and face licking. Well done, buddy, you should totally think about pursuing a career in espionage!
