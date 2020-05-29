Simba, Is That You? Golden Retriever Loves ‘Lion King’ Movie

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.
Super-fans of some movies and comics often enjoy dressing up as their favorite characters. Apparently, some animals also enjoy a bit of fandom every once in a while, as a cinema-loving pup recently demonstrated.
Riley, a darling golden retriever residing in Richmond, Virginia, has been having a great time catching up on his favorite movies during the COVID-19 lockdown. Footage shared on his Instagram captures the charming canine sitting in the middle of the living room in front of the TV, watching his favorite movie, “The Lion King,” while dressed up to match.
In the past months, toilet paper, or rather the lack thereof in shops, has made headlines across the globe, prompting a barrage of memes about it. Looks like our pets also learned how invaluable this hygiene item is.
Everybody enjoys cooling off when the weather is hot, such as by having a cool drink or through a variety of revitalizing outdoor water activities. Animals also love to chill out during sweltering days, as a wild bear recently demonstrated.
