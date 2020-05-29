A Narrow Escape: Dogs Play With Water-Filled Balloon

However, as soon as you watch this video you will realise how different dogs may be: while some of them are very brave and don't think twice before taking risks, others prefer to play with comfort and avoid unwanted contacts, no matter whether it is another animal, a human or... an unidentified flying object.
The video shows two dogs playing in the yard. The moment when somebody throws a small blue water-filled balloon, a beige dog looks as if it is ready to catch it but suddenly decides to escape the balloon, shuts its eyes and jumps aside.
As soon as the balloon falls down, a Rottweiler comes up to it and starts sniffing the toy.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Can't touch this🤣🤣 🙋Tag a friend 🤣 📸by Tiktok user mia_themix . . . . . . #dogs #dogs #dogstagram #dogsofinsta #dogsofig #dogsitting #dogslife #dogsofinstaworld #dogscorner #dogsofinstgram #dogsandpals #dogslover #dogstyle #dogsarefamily #dogselfie #dogsofnyc #dogsrule #dogsonadventures #dogsoninstagram #dogsofcanada #dogsoflove #dogsthathike #dogsofficialdog #dogsoftheday #dogstargram #dogsarethebest #dogso #dfogsdaily #dogslovers #DogsOfAustralia
All comments
Show new comments (0)