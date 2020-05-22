Get up, It's Time to Play! Golden Retriever Puppy Brings Toy to Its Human Friend

This video shows a golden retriever puppy bringing a stuffed toy to its human friend. A little girl has not woken up yet but the puppy is wagging its tail so intensely that the girl is left no chance of continuing her sleep.
If dogs could speak, we would probably hear this retriever saying: "Get up and let's play!"
By the way, if you can't persuade your children to join you in your morning workout or jogging, adopt a dog and see what changes this creature will bring to your family's life.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The best way to wake up 🥰 From: @amelieretriever 🏆 Send video or photo of your dog, with the name of your insta page, to our contest email and become our Story Shoutout Winner.❤️🏆 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #goldenretrieverlove #goldenretrieverclub #goldenretrieverft #lnsta_retrievers #goldenretreiver #goldenretrieverlove #goldenretrieversworld #goldenretrieverdog #goldenretrieversofig #goldenpuppy #goldenpuppies #retrieverlove
All comments
Show new comments (0)